Marlin kids receive generous donations for holidays
Wed, 12/27/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Raymond Moore The Marlin Democrat
Over the past month the City of Marlin and the Marlin Chamber of Commerce have banded together for the holidays for their annual “Toys for Marlin Kids” toy drive. The annual toy collection originally began on Thursday, November 2, and continued until Thursday, December 14.
