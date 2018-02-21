Marlin players ready to knock one out of the park

Kayci Mitchell-Nehring, has taken over operations for the Marlin Youth Baseball & Softball Association and is lining everything up for the start of the new season.

At the start of 2017, parents of Marlin came together in an attempt to re-form a baseball/softball league for their children and other children in the community.

It was a slow start out of the gate, but eventually it blossomed into a thing of beauty for all the kids who participated even though it proved difficult to keep up the pace towards the end of the season, the association is hoping to turn that around going into the upcoming season.

