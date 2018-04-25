Masons go BIG for fish dinner

On Saturday, April 21, the Masons of the Marlin Masonic Lodge hosted their delicious, annual fish fry dinner. The dinner started at 11:00 a.m that morning at the lodge, and continued until later in the afternoon around 3:00 p.m.

On the menu that day was freshly fried fish filets, homemade coleslaw, tender hushpuppies, and crispy french fries.

