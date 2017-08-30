Meet the Bulldogs

Last Tuesday evening, August 22, the community of Marlin was officially introduced to their 2017-2018 Marlin Bulldogs athletic teams, coaches, cheerleaders and band.

The crowd gathered at Legion Field into and around the field’s stands as their respective coaches and directors properly introduced the students. Introduced first at 7:30 p.m. were the varsity and middle school cheerleaders that will be in charge of cheering the boys on to victory every Friday night.

