MISD Student of the Month goes to

Every month one outstanding and hardworking student of Marlin Independent School District is selected as the “Student of the Month”. Marlin Independent School District is proud to announce that MISD first grader; Lamarreonna Richardson is this month’s Marlin ISD “Student of the Month”.

Lamarreonna earned this honor based on her academic achievements throughout the month and her amazing attendance record.

