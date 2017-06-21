Mooreville bbq dinner controls the weekend

For 60 plus years, the city of Mooreville has celebrated the Fourth of July in amazing Texas style fashion.

What exactly does Texas style fashion mean? Of course that would a good oldfashioned BBQ dinner! Texas is about many things, and BBQ is one of those that we as Texans are in love with…that, and celebrating our beautiful country.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/