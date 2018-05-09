MPD gives assist for shoe give away

shoes and backpacks to the students of Marlin Primary Academy. With help from the Marlin Police Department, and the organization known as, Convoy of Hope-Rural Compassion, they ensured every student received shoes and backpacks.

Though the MPD and First Assembly gave a huge assist by helping to distribute the items, the majority of the event was put into place by Convoy of Hope-Rural Compassion. Who make it there goal to resource, empower and partner with rural community churches through mentoring, coaching and training.

