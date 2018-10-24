MPD invites kids out for Trunk or Treat

Every year, the Marlin Police Department hosts Trunk or Treat for the children of Marlin, and any child from the surrounding communities who are looking to get their hands on belly filling piles of sweet treats to fill up on for the following days.

This event, started several years, will traditionally carry on, despite the department not currently having a Police Chief to help organize.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/