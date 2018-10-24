Murder at the Palace Theatre

Over the weekends of October 12, 13, 19 and 20, actors/actresses of the Palace Theatre in Marlin, put on wonderful performances during a play entitled “ Murder Runs in the Family”.

During each of the four dates, the event started at 6:30 p.m, with a delicious Halloween themed dinner for everyone in attendance to dine on before the actual presentation of the play.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/