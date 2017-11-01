M.Y.A.A heading to the playoffs

After a great season of hard-hitting peewee football action the regular season has come to its conclusion.

However, that does not mean that the action is over for the Bulldogs bantam and junior teams. With the regular season in the books and only one loss for each team, they will both be suiting up for some even harderhitting playoff action.

Starting Saturday, November 4, the bantams and juniors will be heading over to Hedrick Field at the Franklin Stadium at least one more time this year.

