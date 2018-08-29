Night Out receives sizable contribution

The Community is supporting the National Night Out this year, which willbe held on October 2, 2018.Shrieve Chemical donated $1000.00 and 1st National Bank $100.00If there are any other businesses that want to donate please call254-883-9255 and speak with Drosto Montgomery.Photo’s taken on 08/17/2018Chief Pesses and Shrieve Chemical Employee JustinChief Pesses and 1st National Bank of Hughes Springs, Marlin Branch Justin(Branch Manager/Vice President)

