Organizations support local health fair

Several organizations banded together at the Marlin ISD High School gym last Wednesday, April 25, for a local health fair. Representatives from businesses such as Sparkle Smiles Dental, the Family Abuse Center, Falls County 4-H, and Komen Central Texas were present that afternoon from Noon until around 3:00 p.m.

Presenting informative packets to all the attending students who stopped by. The plan for the health fair is to help raise awareness to critical issues such as domestic abuse from a spouse, partner, or family member. The Abuse Center offered pamphlets containing information about the warning signs of abuse, and how to best handle those types of serious, and potentially life threatening situations

