Partners of HEB celebrate annual partner event at local Marlin Country Club

On Thursday, June 28, the partners of Marlin’s HEB celebrated their annual partner event that was hosted at the Marlin Country Club. This is an event that is hosted annually every year, in order to celebrate and show gratitude to the hard working partners employed by HEB, by HEB managers. The event started at 11:00 a.m, that morning, and continued well into the afternoon around 3:00 p.m. Workers from the Mexia HEB were kind enough to come to Marlin to manage the Marlin location while the usual workers enjoyed good food, music, games and of course the cool water of the Country Club’s swimming pool.

