Remembering a hero and friend

Wed, 02/15/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Liz Kennedy

The Marlin Men’s Civic Association commemorated Lt. Eric Wallace at their seventh annual appreciation dinner. This year was special with the dedication of a custombuilt barbeque pit in honor of Lt. Wallace. Wallace died while battling a fire at a Knights of Columbus hall in Bryan in 2013. He is remembered as an active member of the Marlin Community, as well as a member of the MMCA.

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/

The Marlin Democrat

211 Fortune St.
P.O. Box 112
Marlin, TX 76661
Phone: 254-883-2554
Fax: 254-883-6553

 