Remembering a hero and friend

The Marlin Men’s Civic Association commemorated Lt. Eric Wallace at their seventh annual appreciation dinner. This year was special with the dedication of a custombuilt barbeque pit in honor of Lt. Wallace. Wallace died while battling a fire at a Knights of Columbus hall in Bryan in 2013. He is remembered as an active member of the Marlin Community, as well as a member of the MMCA.

