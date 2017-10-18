Road repairs coming soon to Marlin

Several months back the city council of Marlin agreed to select three roads from each council member’s precinct that they felt needed to be repaired immediately.

During the latest meeting, the council was presented with the list showing the three selected roads form each precinct.

Workers began working on the roads on October 16, starting with the roads that require the least amount of work.

The roads that they are planning to work on afterwards are roads that contain concrete.

