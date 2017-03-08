School Board President Walks During Meeting

During last Tuesday’s special School Board meeting, the President of the newly elected Board of Managers, Mrs. Maggie Majors walked out of the meeting.

The meeting started at 6pm and almost immediately was sent into an executive meeting.

Within minutes, and to everyone’s surprise, Mrs. Majors returned to the library, where the monthly meetings are held, and announced that she would be leaving early.

