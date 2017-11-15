Season reaches the conclusion for Marlin youth

On Thursday, November 9, the Marlin Youth Athletic Association hosted a special Per Rally for both the junior and bantam peewee teams.

It was in celebration of the teams making it to the second round of the 2017 playoffs in which both teams were scheduled to play against the Mexia Blackcats.

Originally the game was scheduled to be played up the road in Groesbeck, however due to untimely events the location was moved to the football field in Fairfield.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/