Sheriff clears the air for recently acquired Hummer
Wed, 12/13/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Raymond Moore
The Falls County Sheriff’s Department recently acquired an addition to their vehicle collection in the form of a Hummer, which led to many residents of Falls County wondering and pondering as to why the county would agree to the purchase of such a vehicle.
Sheriff Ricky Scaman was present during the last Commissioners Court meeting to discuss several agenda items in relation to the jail. While there he made it a point to clarify that the county or jail did not purchase the vehicle.
