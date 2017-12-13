Sheriff clears the air for recently acquired Hummer

Wed, 12/13/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Raymond Moore

The Falls County Sheriff’s Department recently acquired an addition to their vehicle collection in the form of a Hummer, which led to many residents of Falls County wondering and pondering as to why the county would agree to the purchase of such a vehicle.

Sheriff Ricky Scaman was present during the last Commissioners Court meeting to discuss several agenda items in relation to the jail. While there he made it a point to clarify that the county or jail did not purchase the vehicle.

 

