Sheriff completes National Sheriff’s Institute program

Between the dates of April 9 and April 13, Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman participated in and completed the 114 session of the National Sheriff’s Institute (NSI), that was held in Aurora Colorado.

Currently, all across the nation, the NSI is the only executive development program designed specifically, and only for sheriffs.

