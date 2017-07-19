Solar farm breaks ground

Ground has been broken on a solar farm project for Falls County that was agreed on last year. Falls County Commissioner’s put the finishing details of the program’s deal together around February of 2016. With inexpensive land prices and the ability to offer real estate abatements, Falls County is in its prime time to go green.

According to County Judge Jay Elliot, the project was approved for a six year, 90 percent tax abatement. This means that in the first six years of operation the company, Marlin Solar LLC, will be paying only 10 percent of the improved value as opposed to the agricultural value the property had before the agreement. Even though ten percent for six years may not sound like much, it is an improvement from the zero percent owed by properties that are being used for agriculture. It is estimated to bring in thousands of dollars for Falls County After the six-year period is up the county will start to receive one hundred percent of the taxes. However, Marlin ISD and the Falls County Emergency Services District will receive the one hundred percent right away.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/