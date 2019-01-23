Soul Emporium chosen for Tiny Texas Docs

Tiny Texas Docs, an internet documentary series about small towns in Texas, has chosen Marlin for Season 2, episode 1. They will be filming The Art and Soul Emporium’s inaugural “Paint Your Blis” event on February 1, 2019. The community is invited to stop by the open house from 5-7 and/or to paint with us from 7-9pm. Please see the Art and Soul Emporium on Facebook or call

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/