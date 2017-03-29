Soul Emporium Grand Opening

On Tuesday, March 21 2017, Melissa Mahoney officially opened her new business, The Soul Emporium.

She celebrated the opening of her business with a celebratory ribbon cutting alongside members of the Marlin Chamber of Commerce at 10am.

This new business is truly unique to the city of Marlin, as it is the only store of its kind in the entire city.

