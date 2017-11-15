Special election results allow business to sell liquor

Last week the city of Marlin held a special election on November 7, allowing local businesses to sell liquor.

On November 7, the community of Marlin let their votes speak for themselves as it passed with 80.92% of the votes by a tally of 123 to 29 overall including early election votes according to the unofficial election results. The numbers for early election votes read off as 67 to 16 in favor of allowing the selling of liquor.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/