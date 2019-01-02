The Marlin Democrat
District Judge Bryan F. Russ was officially sworn in on January 1, 2019 at the Robertson County Courthouse.
Swearing in of Russ as District Judge
Wed, 01/02/2019 - 12:00am
Raymond Moore Publisher The Marlin Democrat
Last year, Bryan F. Russ won a hotly contested election against Matthew Wright for the position of District Judge over Falls and Robertson Counties.
Several months have since passed, but the time for Russ to take his place as District Judge finally arrived.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/