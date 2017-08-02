Tax Assessor- Collector steps down

After having proudly served Falls County for just over four years, Falls County Tax Assessor- Collector Diane Michalk is resigning from the position after turning in her two weeks letter of notice to County Judge Jay T. Elliot on Friday, July 28.

She simply felt that it was time for her to move on to other endeavors.

Officially however, she stated that she was departing due to an overload in the office, that is largely because they are understaffed, which made it difficult to keep good employees in the office who would work for the pay.

During her last two weeks in office she will be doing everything she can to make the transition for the next person in line as smooth as possible so they will not be overloaded with work.

