TEA Replaces School Board President Maggie Majors

During their regularly scheduled meeting the Marlin ISD school board meeting, discussed and voted on Superintendant Michael Seabolt’s proposals to eliminate employee positions from the school district.

After discussion the board voted 3-2 to eliminate an Assistant Principal position by not re-newing the employees contract.

The Assistant Principal will have up to 15 days to request a hearing in front of the board to be re-hired for another position in the district.

The board also, once again, discussed eliminating the Athletic Directors position.

The proposal to eliminate this position has been on meeting agendas several times over the past few months.

