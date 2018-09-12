Temple College workplace courses over Fall semester

The Temple College Business and Continuing Education Division is offering several courses this fall to help residents learn new skills for the workplace. A course on American Sign Language for the Workplace will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursday evenings from Sept. 25 through Nov. 15. A class on Building Effective Teams with “TOTALSDI” will be offered Wednesday, Oct. 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Introduction to Project Management will be offered Saturday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Process Excellence for Leaders: Achieving Continuous Improvement Using LEAN will be offered on Thursday, Oct. 10, and again on Thursday, Nov. 15. Communicating for Leadership Success will be held Nov. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All classes will be held in Berry Hall on the main Temple College campus in Temple. For additional information, or to register, visit www.templejc.edu/BCE or call 254-298-8625.

