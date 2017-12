Last Friday, December 15, the local hot spot known as the Town Door officially re-opened its doors. As new owner and Marlin Mayor, John Keefer, along with members of the Marlin Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Since taking over the establishment earlier in 2017, Keefer has seen to it that the building has received several new and stylish upgrades.

Such as new tables and chairs, booths, an upgraded bar, fresh coats of paint for the walls and ceiling. As well as brand new flat screen televisions, along with a pool table for anyone who wants to go a few rounds.

