Trinity Memorial performs “Welcome Home Billie Best”

This past Sunday, August 13, kids from the Trinity Memorial Baptist Church in Marlin gave a wonderful performance of the play Welcome Home Billie Best. They have been rehearsing this play since the beginning of the month, and needless to say it paid off.

The play takes place somewhere in the late 20’s to early 30’s during the time of the Great Depression and is about Billie Best and his wife, Bertha Best as they await the return of their son, who had not always gone down the right path.

