Uninjured drivers result from 18-wheeler collision

Wed, 01/09/2019 - 5:00am
Raymond Moore

In what appeared to be a scene out of Final Destination, two drivers of 18-wheelers collided causing a massive wreck last Wednesday afternoon around 1:00 p.m, at FM 1240 Highway 6 in Falls County, just outside of Marlin.

DPS confirmed that the two were heading north on Highway 6, when on driver quickly switched lanes when cut off by another vehicle.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/

The Marlin Democrat

251 Live Oak Street
P.O. Box 112
Marlin, TX 76661
Phone: 254-883-2554
Fax: 254-883-6553

 

Marlin Democrat Copyright © 2019