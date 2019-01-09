Uninjured drivers result from 18-wheeler collision

In what appeared to be a scene out of Final Destination, two drivers of 18-wheelers collided causing a massive wreck last Wednesday afternoon around 1:00 p.m, at FM 1240 Highway 6 in Falls County, just outside of Marlin.

DPS confirmed that the two were heading north on Highway 6, when on driver quickly switched lanes when cut off by another vehicle.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/