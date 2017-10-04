Wealth of knowledge shared at Health Fair

The Falls Community Hospital hosted a special Health Fair event last Tuesday, September 26, as well as a blood drive by Carter Blood Care.

The Health Fair started promptly at 8:00 a.m. and continued until approximately noon.

All along the long hallway that connects the clinic and hospital were tables and tables of people representing many different organizations and businesses.

There were multiple persons present from places such as BBVA Compass Bank, Texas Quality Home Health, and Providence Hospice, as well as many others that were associated with health insurance providers for adults as well as children, and places designed to help those in need of clothing and food.

