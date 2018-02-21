Wuebker seeks your vote

For the past three years Nita Wuebker has proudly served the residents of Falls County as the Precinct #4 County Commissioner.

After three solid years as a part of the Falls County Commissioners Court, the time for reelection is right around the corner.

Needless to say she is asking for your votes during this year’s primary elections in March, so she can continue to serve you, and your fellow Falls County residents for a second term.

