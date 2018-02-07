Adam Lang Goodman of Brigantine, New Jersey passed away peacefully, January 19, 2018 at the age if 56, surrounded by family and close friends. Adam was born September 3, 1961 and was raised by his mother, Bette Goodman, in Marlin, Texas. He attended Marlin Elementary School, and then Marlin High School where he served as class president for four years and had many friends. Later he attended Victoria College and De Mar College in Corpus Christi where he received a degree in hospitality. While in Corpus Christi he began his career in the restaurant industry. In 1989 a friend got him involved with Hooters Restaurant. He relocated to Baltimore for a time and enjoyed traveling extensively with the Hooters franchises for years. In 1998 Adam graced the Jersey Shore and opened the first Hooters in Atlantic City. Soon to follow he opened “A Dam Good Deli”, “A Dam Good Sports Bar” and “Firewaters”. Realizing his love for the beach, Adam bought a house in Brigantine, New Jersey. On August 23, 2010 he married his wife, Cheryl. They had one daughter, Addison Elizabeth. Adam enjoyed coking for family and friends, outdoor activities such as jet-skiing, fishing, golfing, gardening, and mostly spending time with his greatest love... Addison. Adam was a true philanthropist who gave graciously to many local youth sports and worthy charities throughout Atlantic City. Selflessly, Adam served those in need and truly lived up to the name given to him... A DAM GOOD MAN. Adam is survived by his Wife, Cheryl and Daughter Addison of Brigantine, N.J.; his Mother, Bette (Bradshaw) Goodman of Marlin, Texas; Brother, Stephen Goodman; Uncle, Dr. Major (Bill) Bradshaw and wife, Susan of Houston, Texas; and many cousin and friends. A celebration of the life of Adam Goodman will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the First Christian Church in Marlin located approximately one mile east of Marlin on Highway 7.