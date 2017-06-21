Mr. Adolph Herman “A.H.” Reich, age 78, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Austin, Texas surrounded by his family. Funeral services were held Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 2pm at Perry United Methodist Church in Riesel with Reverend Ron Oden and Reverend Don Scott officiating. Interment will followed Perry United Methodist Cemetery. Family received friends from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Adams Funeral Home on Friday, June 16, 2017. Mr. Reich was born December 2, 1938 to Lee T. and Louise (Grams) Reich in Falls County, Texas. He was a lifetime resident of Falls County. Mr. Reich married the love of his life, Darlene Zander on June 2, 1962 at Perry United Methodist Church. They recently celebrated 55 wonderful years together. He was a member of Perry United Methodist Church where he previously served as a trustee. Mr. Reich was a career farmer/rancher. He received the following awards over the years; Lone Star Farmer Degree from Texas Association of Future Farmers of America, Falls County Farm Bureau Young Farmer of Texas Award, and Falls County 4-H Adult Leader Clover Award just to name a few. He served in many ways throughout his life including Falls County Farm Bureau Director, Falls County Adult 4-H Leader, and in 1985 was instrumental in bringing the horticulture program to Marlin ISD as he served on the MISD Vocational Advisory Committee. He previously was a salesman for Triple F Feed, which he enjoyed thoroughly. Mr. Reich enjoyed sharing with others all the blessings of his life anywhere from vegetables to his knowledge of farming and farm equipment. He enjoyed collecting antique equipment. Mr. Reich enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with family and friends. He loved to aggravate family, close friends and especially his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his, infant son; parents; Lee T. and Louise (Grams) Reich; brother, Robert Reich; sister, Irene Brown; father and mother-in-law, Harry and Lorene Zander; brothers-in-law, Edward (Buddy) Schraeder, Ollie (Gail) Brown; nephew, Roy Gene Zander. Mr. Reich leaves behind his loving wife, Darlene Reich of Riesel; daughters, Sherry Swick and husband, Danny of Franklin, Kimberley (Kim) Margoitta and husband, Vince, Jr. of Marlin, Nannette Pankonien and husband, Gene of Riesel; son, Kent (Bubba) Reich of Riesel; daughter-in-law, Becky Reich of Riesel; grandchildren: Lindsay Hanewich and husband, Brad, Zachary Swick and wife, Caitlin, Emmali Pankonien, Blaike Pankonien, Olivia Pankonien, and Wyatt Reich; sister, Betty Schraeder; brother, Neil Reich; sister-in-law, Doris Reich; brother-in-law, Roy (Butch) Zander and wife, Deanna, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family request memorials be made to the Perry United Methodist Building Fund.