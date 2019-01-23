Mrs. Agnes Huseby, 105, of Marlin, passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Marlin, Texas. Graveside service will be 2 PM Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery with Mickey Fugitt officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home.

Agnes was born on June 24, 1913 to A. R. and Annie (Dresner) Scheef in Marlin, Texas. She was a lifelong resident of Falls County. She graduated from Perry High School. Agnes was married to Frank Willard Huseby, Sr. They had two sons, Frank W. Huseby, Jr., and Michael A. Huseby. She was a bookkeeper for the Farmer’s Coop Gin and Perry Water System. Agnes also served as US Postmaster in Perry for 29 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and both sons.

Survivors include her granddaughters, Michele Huseby of Florida, Dawn Huseby of Conroe, Texas and Lori Huseby of Waco, Texas. She is also survived by three nieces, five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Paul Church building fund.