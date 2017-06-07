Alfred S. “Sam” Vasser, 94 of Marlin passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017, after a lengthy illness. Sam was born in Huston, TX on November 13, 1922. Sam had an interest in farming for a number of years, after moving to Chilton from Huston. Later he started working at the VA Hospital in Marlin where he served as a department head. Sam was in the Navy during World War II and served in the South Pacific. Before his death he was the oldest living veteran in Falls County. He served with a special friend, Jack Warner, who now lives in Lufkin, TX. Thy stayed in contact ever since they served together in the South Pacific. Sam was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Marlin where he served in several administrative positions. He was a member of the Marlin Lions Club and one of the founders of the Falls County Museum. He loved to play golf at the Marlin Country Club every chance he got. His wife, Laura Ann Ramsey Vasser, preceded Sam in death. They had a long happy life together. Thy married in 1947 as she passed away in April 1995. Sam requested no burial service.