Andrew E. Woltman, 88, of Lott, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017 in Marlin. Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 31, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home with the Reverend Scott Spence officiating. Interment followed in St. Paul UCC with military honors provided by Fort Hood Honor Guard. The family received friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 at the funeral home. Mr. Woltman was born on February 18, 1929 in Falls County to Arthur G. and Rosa E. (Neumann) Woltman. He was born in the same house his mother and two sisters were. Mr. Woltman was brought up on the family farm near Marlin and moved to the Reagan farm at the age of 9. He attended La Mar Elementary a two-room country school from the first to the eighth grade. It had two teachers and his uncle, Edwin Neumann, was the principal. He graduated from Reagan High School in 1946 and went to Texas A&M for a year. He left home and joined the United States Army in August 1947 and told the recruiter he wanted to go as far away from Marlin, Texas as he could and make the most money possible. They sent him to Sendai Japan and he was trained as paratrooper. While on leave in the spring of 1951 he came home, where he met Ola Mae Winans; they were married on August 18, 1951 and they were the parents of Juanita, Jessie, Joan, Arthur and Janet. Ola Mae passed away June 25, 1985. He married Mary (Vrazel) Trdy on April 29, 1995. Mr. Woltman liked to say he worked as a meat “surgeon” not a butcher because a butcher is somebody who kills something and hangs it in a tree and cuts it up. He had a 22-year career at Safeway where he served as the meat market manager. After retirement he went to work for a locally owned meat market. He loved cooking, cattle ranching and farming; once he even drove his father’s tractor in the creek; but his true love was his family. Mr. Woltman was a member of the VFW, the Paratrooper Association and St. John UCC since 1961. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur G. and Rosa E. (Neumann) Woltman; first wife, Ola Mae Winans; sister, Mary Katherine Smith; daughter, Jennifer Marie Woltman and his grandson, Arthur Emil Woltman, Jr. Survivors include his wife, Mary Woltman; son, Arthur E. Woltman; daughters, Juanita Haven and her husband, Jean Marie, Jessie Fisher and her husband, Stephen, Joan Kostiha and Janet Anderson and her husband, Scott; stepson, Joe Trdy and his wife Karon; stepdaughter Janet Frye and her husband Robert; sister, Florence Wellman and her husband, Donald; Thirteen grandchildren: Isabelle, Gregory, Francois, Nicole, Courtney, Jessica, Jacob, Hannah, Phillip, Aaron, Morgan, Angelia, Amy; four step-grandchildren, Lance Trdy, Heather (Trdy) Nodler, RJ and Curtis Frye; Sixteen great grandchildren, Adrianna, Will, Brian, Kyle, Kaylee, Kevin, Kaiden, Judy, James, Sephora, Alyssa, Avery, Layla, Judd, Addie Mae, Stella Marie, and 4-step great grandchildren, Landon and Grace Trdy and Hudson and Olivia Nodler. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the St. Paul Cemetery.