Friday August 3, 2018 marks the end of life for Antonio Day Avila. Born August 16, 1985 in Colorado, he was a accomplished businessman, owner of Day’s Sales Company.com, data entry for Texas Pneumatic Tools and salesman for Reliant Energy. Loved by everyone that knew him. He loved his gym, Waco Athletic Club. Survived by his parents, Linda Day and Antonio Avila, his two sisters, Rhiannon Witt, and Rebecca Boller, nephews and nieces, numerous relatives in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and friends in Texas. Services were held August 16, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 501 SW B Ave., Lawton, Oklahoma. God Bless his beautiful soul