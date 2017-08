B. B. “Bud” Watkins, 93, born September 9, 1923, of Chilton, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017. The family received visitors from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, Texas. A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S 12th St, Waco, with Pastor Stephen James officiating. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com