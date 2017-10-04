Mrs. Bessie Bartek Kleypas, age 95, passed away peacefully September 25, 2017 in Marlin, Texas. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin. Graveside service will be Friday, September 29, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin with Reverend Joel Davilla officiating. Mrs. Kleypas was born June 7, 1922, to Joseph and Marie Bordovsky Bartek in Burlington, Texas. She married Harold Henry Kleypas July 8, 1941 in Westphalia. They made their home in Marlin where she was a homemaker. She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren when they were young. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1973, Harold Henry Kleypas; her parents, Joseph and Marie Bordovsky Bartek; brothers, Charlie Bartek, Walter Bartek, Jerry Bartek, and Leo Bartek; sisters, Toni Bartek Zucha, Annie Bartek Doskocil, and Janie Bartek Jecmenek. She is survived by sons, Wayne Kleypas of Marlin and Ronnie (Rita) Kleypas of Westphalia; granddaughter, Robin Kleypas; grandsons, Collin (Calli) Kleypas, Tyler Kleypas, and Daniel Kleypas; great granddaughter, Camlyn Kleypas; and sister, Wilma Bartek Younts of Cyclone. Memorials may be made to Falls Community Hospital Ladies Auxiliary in Marlin, Texas.