Mrs. Betsy V. Erskine, age 97, passed away Friday, June 16, 2017 in Marlin, Texas. Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 23, at 10 am at Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin with Reverend Mickey Fugitt officiating. Mrs. Erskine was born September 18, 1919 to Alfred and Bertha (McBurney) McQuerry in Fort Worth, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Falls County, Texas. She married the love her life, Charles Erskine, on August 14, 1942 in Reagan, and they were inseparable until his death in 2010. Mrs. Erskine attended Texas Wesleyan College where she earned a bachelor in Science. Then she attended Baylor University where she earned a master’s degree. She retired in 1978, after 30 years of teaching Reagan ISD, Blue Ridge ISD and Marlin ISD. Mrs. Erskine was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Marlin where she was a deacon. She served as President of WOC, Allen House Board, Green Thumb Garden club, Ladies Golf Association, American Cancer Society, and the Bridge Club. She was a member of Texas State Teacher Association, Marlin Class Room Teacher Association and Texas Elementary Principal and Supervisor Association. Mrs. Erskine was preceded in death by her, husband, Charles Erskine; parents, Alfred and Bertha McQuerry; sisters, Eloise Biggar, and Dr. June Gallessich; brothers, Burney McQuerry and Jack Mc- Querry. Survivors include, daughter, Elizabeth June Rossetti and husband, Paul of Colorado; son, Jimmy Erskine of Marlin; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home in Marlin, Texas.