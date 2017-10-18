Betty Carolyn Childs Cunningham passed away on October 12, 2017. Betty was born December 24, 1931 in Marlin, Texas to H.B. and Maudie Childs in Marlin, Texas. She was married to the love of her life, Robert (“Bob”) Dean Cunningham, on March 19, 1954. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her mother and father, H.B. and Maudie Childs; and by five siblings, H.B. Childs Jr., Lionel Childs and his wife, Blondie, Darrell Childs, Jack Childs, Sonny Childs, and Patsy Swenson and her husband, Arnold; and by brother in-law Richard Davison and and sister-in-law, Joyce Lynn Childs. She is survived by her brother, Don Childs; and sister, Joy Davison; sisters-in-law, Laura Childs, Mary Childs, and Pauline Childs; and brother-in-law, Rick and wife, Ginny Cunningham; her daughter, Becki Glover and husband, Randy, and son Rob Cunningham and wife, Cheryl; four grandchildren, Jana Grundy and husband, Brant, John Glover and wife, Cheyanne, Lauren Cunningham, and Grant Cunningham and wife, Laura; great-grandchildren Luke Glover, Carson Glover, Cameron Glover, Alex Grundy, and Eli Cunningham, and by many nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends. Betty loved her family and was married to Bob for 60 years. She was loved by many, who appreciated her sweet spirit and thoughtful ways. When she told you “thanks a million,” it made you feel really special. She was a fantastic cook and her family always looked forward to enjoying the meals and treats that she prepared. In addition to taking care of the home and her family, she worked with Bob as they owned and operated Lakeview Drive in and Baeuchle Photography Studio together. Later she owned and ran the Burger Palace and then in later years concluded her working career, beginning at age 60, serving as a prison guard for twelve years. Betty loved God and her church, faithfully attending East Side Church of Christ in in Marlin, Texas as long as she was able. She loved to sing and had a beautiful soprano voice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to East Side Church of Christ, 5099 State Highway 7, Marlin, Texas 76661. A memorial service celebrating Betty’s life was held on Saturday, October 14, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at the East Side Church of Christ.