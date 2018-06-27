Bobbie Scott, 70, of Cedar Springs, died Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at a Temple Hospital. Visitation was held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 22, 2018 at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018 in New Salem Baptist Church with Brother Mike Yancey and Rev. Don Fulton officiating. Burial will follow in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud. Mrs. Scott was born June 10, 1948 in Rosebud to Robert and Gaye Davis Tipton. She lived in Falls County most of her life. She married James E (Sonny) Scott on September 18, 1965. She worked at the Western Fair in Lott and taught Computer Lab at the Rosebud and Lott Primary Schools. She was a song leader and member of New Salem Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, James E (Sonny) Scott of Cedar Springs; Two sons, Bubba Scott and wife, Rachel of Lott and Richard (Rick) Scott and wife, Janice of Bryan; One daughter, Lori June Ralston and husband, Davie of Rogers; Two brothers, Cecil Tipton of Wisconsin and Jimmy Tipton of Terre Haute, Indiana; One sister, Sue Harrison of Groesbeck; One step brother, Skipper Pylant of Mesa, Arizona; One step sister, Chris Pylant Schmidt of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Memorial may be made to New Salem Baptist Church, P.O. Box 367, Rosebud, TX 76570.