Carl James Bussell, 71, of Bryan, passed away quietly and peacefully on Tuesday April 11, 2017 at home, while surrounded by family and love. A time for family to receive friends was from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday April 14, 2017 at Hillier Funeral Home of Bryan. Funeral Services will be held at 11am Saturday, April 15, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church of Bryan, with Rev. David Henry officiating. Carl was born on October 22, 1945 to Dr. James and Dorothy (Tostmann) Bussell in Long Beach, CA. After the end of WWII, the Bussell family settled in Marlin, Texas, where they raised their four children: Carl, Carol, Stanton, and Robert. After graduating from Marlin High School, Carl joined the US Navy and served two tours in Vietnam on the USS Ingersoll. He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Curry, on May 24, 1967. After his time in the Navy, Carl and Nancy moved to Austin, where Carl attended The University of Texas and was trained to be a jeweler by Charles and Erna Leutwyler. Carl and Nancy settled in Bryan, Texas in 1973 and opened Carl Bussell’s Diamond Room, which served as his livelihood and creative outlet for his artistic talents for 35 years. Carl was an active member of the College Station Morning Lions Club for over 40 years, and he loved deer and squirrel hunting, bay fishing, woodworking, knife making, and arrowhead knapping. He and Nancy were members of The First United Methodist Church of Bryan and founding members of the Wesley Class. Carl particularly loved family time at their lakehouse on Lake Belton, phone calls with his siblings, and reading whenever he could. When speaking about Carl, you might remember him for his ability to be diplomatic, slow to anger, thoughtful, and to make you laugh. Carl is preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy Bussell; daughters: Stacey Tepera and husband Michael of College Station, and Betsy Dodson and husband Rob of Grapevine; siblings: Carol Jones of Conroe, Stanton and Susan Bussell of Waco, Robert and Sharon Bussell of Conroe, and grandchildren: Patrick, Caroline, Libby and Fisher. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to College Station Morning Lions Club, PO Box 9890, College Station, TX 77842 or to Hospice Brazos Valley. Please share memories and tributes to Carl at www.hillerfuneralhome.com