Carl Paul Zost, 83, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather went to be with his Heavenly Father on April 9, 2018. The family will receive friends April 11, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin, Texas. Funeral services will be held April 12, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Otto, Texas with Reverend Larry Felice officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Carl was born November 6, 1934, in Otto, Texas to Charlie and Ida (Tessman) Zost. He was raised in the rural community of Otto. He attended schools in Otto and Mart, Texas. On April 22, 1956, he married Johnnye (Vogel) Zost at the St. John’s UCC of Otto. He was also baptized and confirmed in this church. He dearly loved the church and his church family. He joined the Texas National Guard on April 1, 1954. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army in April, 1957. After basic and advanced training in Fort Lewis, WA., he went to Fort Dix, NJ where he received his orders to go to Worms, Germany. He was a member of the 112th Army Rifle Battalion. In 1959, after serving his tour in Germany, he was honorably discharged at Fort Chaffee, AK. In 1972, he went back into the National Guard. In 1995, he retired with 29 years of military service. He also worked at General Tire in Waco, Texas for 27 years from 1959 to 1986. Carl and his family enjoyed many wonderful vacations in many states and most especially enjoyed their vacations in Colorado with the grandchildren. He also loved playing dominoes with his Riesel friends and watching the Dallas Cowboys. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Ida Zost; his brother, Earnest and wife, Bertha; his sister, Lydia and husband, Ben Dieterich; and his great granddaughter, Lydia Vallie Zost. Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Johnnye (Vogel) Zost; son, Greg and wife, Loretta of Belview, MN, and Craig of Marlin, Texas; grandson, Clint and wife, Kate of Humboldt, NE; granddaughters, Erin Zost of Marlin, Texas, and Karen Zost of Redwood Falls, MN; great grandsons, Isaiah and Ezra Zost of Humboldt, NE; and brother, Ralph Zost of Euless, Texas. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Golden Years Nursing Home of Marlin and Texas Home Health Hospice for their care and love. The family requests that memorials be made to St. John’s UCC. Memorials may be sent to Jerry Holle, 1522 F.M. 1240, Riesel, Texas 76682.