Carolyn Kay Swinnea Fairbairn, passed away July 26, 2017 in Baylor Hospital, Dallas. Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Kosse. Interment followed at Stranger Cemetery. The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28 at Adams Funeral Home. Mrs. Fairbairn was born on April 26, 1943 in Marlin, Texas to Charles Grover Swinnea and Kathryn Johnson Swinnea. She married Bill Fairbairn on June 5, 1965 in Fort Worth. Mrs. Fairbairn graduated Northside High School in Fort Worth in 1961, Texas Wesleyan College in 1965 and earned a Master’s Degree from Baylor University in 1975. Carolyn taught first and second grade for 41 years (33 years in Marlin) and is remembered with gratitude and affection by her former students. After her retirement she was active in Falls County Retired Teachers Association as an officer, organizer of local meetings and representative to the State Association. She was also active in the Presbyterian Women’s Prayer Fellowship and was instrumental in continuing the Fellowship and its service to the former members and the large community after the First Presbyterian Church in Marlin closed. Carolyn was a member of Lott Presbyterian Church and was active in the First United Methodist Church of Kosse and Stranger Community Church. When time permitted, she enjoyed reading, quiet time watching sunrises and sunsets, listening to the sounds of nature, and camping in the mountains of Colorado. Carolyn was known for her beautiful singing voice, her sweet and gentle disposition her loving and supportive nature as well as her organizing skills. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles and a nephew, Shane. Survivors include her husband, Bill; mother, Kat of Kosse; brother, Charles Gary Swinnea of Fort Worth; sisters, Charylott Swinnea of Rockwall and Jan Claeys of Horse Shoe Bay; as well as nieces, Heather, Sharla and Stephanie; nephews, Nic, Matt and Bryan. Her extended family included Bills family, James and Carol Fairbairn, Mary Fairbairn, Sherri, Jimmy (Alice) Elizabeth (Scott), Alice (Mike), Karen, Mason, Jack, Roman, Have, Austin, Brianna and Savana. Contributions in her memory may be made to Stranger Cemetery, c/o Linda Scott, Marlin, Texas, 76661, Lott Presbyterian Church, c/o Gail Palmore, 1412 Overlook Ridge Dr., Belton, Texas, 76513, First United Methodist Church, P.O. 26, Kosse, Texas, 76653 or your favorite charity.