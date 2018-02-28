Catherine Mary Didner, 96, of Westphalia, died on February 21, 2018 at Park Place Manor in Belton. A rosary was held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 23, 2018 at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia. Cathie was born April 11, 1921 in Westphalia, one of seven children, to Andrew and Gertrude Rabroker Didner. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Westphalia and graduated from Lott High School in Lott. Cathie attended Providence Hospital School of Nursing in Waco and after graduating as a registered nurse she worked at Providence Hospital. Cathie completed anesthesia training at Charity Hospital in New Orleans and worked as a nurse anesthetist at Providence Hospital in Waco and from 1949-1971 at McClosky General Hospital (now Olin Teague General Hospital) in Temple. After her retirement, Cathie lived on her family farm in Westphalia with her sisters, Elizabeth and Helen, where she enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, drawing, painting, craft-working, rock, fossil and arrowhead hunting, tending animals, fishing, being with her family and being out in nature. Cathie was a member of the Church of the Visitation and the Altar Society. She is survived by a brother, Al Didner of Victoria; as well as nieces, Pat Didner of New York, New York, Kay Huggins of Chester, Texas, Jo Didner of Egypt, Texas and Babs Didner of Austin, Texas and their families, including 3 grand nephews, 1 grand niece, 1 great grand nephew and 3 great grand nieces. Memorials may be made to the Clerical Endowment Fund, the Westphalia Historical Society or the charity of your choice.