Clara Ann Rekieta of Bremond, TX passed away at Crossroads Nursing Home in Hearne, TX Monday, April 10, 2017 at the age of 85 years old. Clara was born on October 6, 1931 in Bremond, Texas to Joseph and Vickie Szymanski. She had 6 siblings (Sisters – Frances Robertson, Veronica Hopcus and Florine Smith), (Brothers- Mack, Leonard and Norman Szymanski. Clara grew up on a small farm that her and her family tended to. She attended Box Center School where she could only go until the 8th grade because of her family needing help on the farm to work. She learned how to cook, sew and tend to inside/outside chores. At the age of 18 she met Louis Steve Rekieta and they married on November 24, 1951. They were married for 64 years. Clara soon left home after getting married to follow Louis to Detroit, Michigan where grandma and grandpa found work there. They started their family with having two sons there, Reggie and then Ronnie. They moved back to Bremond years later where they purchased their homestead from my great grandpa Rekieta. Daniel and Linda would be born a few years later. Clara was a very graceful lady. She was not only a mother, homemaker and farmer but she also worked at a carpet factory in Marlin for several years and then started working at the Walmart in Marlin. She was such a hard worker and never once complained. She taught her children many different things such as having manners, being respectful and how to love. She had a work ethic second to none. In 42 years of working outside of the home, Clara never, not once, took a sick day. Clara loved Louis, loved her children but she especially loved her 13 grandchildren that with time gave her 16 great grandchildren. She loved to be around her family. Family was her biggest love and loved every single one of us with all of her heart. She will always be her family’s most cherished crown jewel. She will be greatly missed and loved forever. She is preceded in death by his parents, husband, son- Ronnie Rekieta; Brothers- Leonard and Norman Szymanski. Daughter- Linda Johnson and husband Donald “Duck” of Bremond Sons- Reggie Rekieta and wife Maxine of Bremond, Daniel Rekieta and wife Debbie of Bremond, Daughter in law- Judy Rekieta of Bremond, Sisters- Frances Robertson of Bremond, Florine Smith of Personville, Veronica Hopcus of Hearne, Sisters in law- Joann Szymanski of Fairfield, LouAnn Szymanski of Porter, Brother- Mark Szymanski of Fairfield 13 Grandchildren: Josh Rekieta, Janie Gerke, Luke Rekieta, Melissa Rekieta, Brad Rekieta, Brian Rekieta, Brittany Rekieta, Mathew Rekieta, Jessica Rekieta, Sarah Rekieta, Amber Gordon, Scotty Johnson, Ashley Johnson. 16 Great Grandchildren: Grayson Gerke, Alexis Rekieta, Logan Rekieta, Lymey Rekieta, Carson Crowley, Emma Rekieta, Carli Crowley, Blakely Burt, Cannon Burt, Brison Gordon, Brilee Gordon, Laynie Rekieta, Colt Rekieta, Parker Gerke, Jace Rekieta, and Evelyn Rekieta. Services were set for Wednesday April 12, 2017 at 2:00 pm at St Mary’s Catholic Church, with Father Celso Yu officiating. Interment followed at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. There was a visitation on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Bremond Memorial Funeral Home from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm and a rosary at 7:00 pm. Memorials in lieu of were made to the St Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery/Church Attn Dena 715 North Main Bremond, TX 76629 Pallbearers: Josh Rekieta, Luke Rekieta, Matthew Rekieta, Brad Rekieta, Brian Rekieta, Scot Johnson Honorary Pallbearers: Amber Gordon, Ashley Johnson, Janie Gerke, Melisssa Rekieta, Jessica Burt, Sarah Rekieta, Brittany Rekieta