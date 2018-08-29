Clark Flentge, 76 of Marlin, was born July 14, 1942 in Stafford, TX. He was united with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, August 19, 2018 at his residence. Service will be Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin, Pastor Ludy Manthei, presiding. Visitation is from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 25, 2018 and from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 26, 2018 at the funeral home. Clark graduated from Burton High School and received his Bachelor’s in Education in 1966 and went on to complete his Master of Science in Education in 1987 both at Baylor University. He was a career educator and was loved by his “kids”, the many students whose lives he impacted and continues to touch to this day. He began his teaching career at Richfield High School in Waco, TX in 1966 as a Biology and German teacher. He started the German Exchange Program 32 years ago in 1986. This program continues to be a highlight of both American and German students. He made life-long friendships through it with his contemporaries in Germany; these friends and he continued to visit and correspond with each other as often as possible. He reluctantly retired in 2001 as an Assistant Principal at Waco High School (formerly Richfield High). He was awarded many honors including a Certificate of Recognition of the Baylor University Chapter of the Sigma Xi Scientific Research Society and was the first teacher in Waco to receive the Teacher of the Year Award. He was a Who’s Who among America’s teachers. He was deemed countless times as students’ “Favorite Teacher” both before and well beyond retirement along with being a well-respected colleague to faculty and staff of WISD. Clark was a devoted son, brother, and beloved Uncle. Despite enduring severe neuralgia in his later years, he selflessly cared for his mother until her passing in February of 2018. He was a devout Christian, Worship Leader, and a very active, long-time member of the historic St. Paul United Church of Christ in Marlin. As a gifted guitar player and vocalist, he shared his talent with his church, family, friends, and even wrote a humorous song as a teaching aid for his biology course. Clark was also a prolific artist, and some of his work will be available for viewing during visitation and the service. Clark was a Foodie and found great joy in cooking and experiencing many different cuisines. He prepared his German treats and authentic recipes for holidays and special occasions, all of which were eagerly anticipated and enjoyed by those who shared in them. Clark is survived by his niece, Glenda Jean Peters-Do of Austin, niece, Carol Peters Hartley of Weatherford, nephew, David Peters of Weatherford, niece, Tricia Flentge Stephenson of Waco, niece, Andria Peters Pena of Brenham, and nephew, Paul Flentge of Hewitt, along with their respective families, as well as his aunt, AnNelle Zwahr of Brenham, his sister-in-law, Elaine Flentge Kunkel of Waco, his brother-in-law, Glen Peters of Brenham, and his many cousins whom he loved as brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his father, Ed Flentge, his mother, Ella Zwahr Flentge, his sister, Canellia “Patty” Flentge Peters, his brother, Ray Allen Flentge, and his grand-nephews, Jeffery and Jeremy Hartley. Pall bearers are Joshua Eilenfield, Peter Do, Charles Zwahr, Harley Zwahr, Jimmy Loewe, Allen Zwahr, and Keith Schroeder. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Paul United Church of Christ Restoration Fund