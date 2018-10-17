Claude Blaising, 94, of Riesel, Texas, passed into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, October 6, 2018. His funeral service is 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 12, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel Garden Room, Waco, Texas. Visitation will be 9:00-10:00 a.m., Friday, prior to the service. Burial will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, October 12, at Mission Burial Park North, San Antonio, Texas. Claude was born on November 23, 1923, in San Antonio to John “Jack” and Claudia Nuckols Blaising and was affectionately known to his family as “Sonny.” After graduating from Brackenridge High School in 1939, he enlisted in the Army and served as an Aircraft Engine Specialist in the Army Air Corps. During World War II, he was stationed at bases in New Mexico, Arizona, and Nevada, maintaining training aircraft such as the BT-13 and AT-10 as part of the Army’s massive war-effort pilot recruitment and training program. At war’s end, he had attained the position of Staff Sergeant, reenlisted and was transferred to Randolph Field back in San Antonio. In 1947, Claude met and married the young and beautiful Mildred Craig. He left the military the next year and took a job as a Switchman with SW Bell Telephone Company. The Blaisings bought a home on Cherry Ridge in the new development of Dellview in 1954. They became active members of Trinity Baptist Church, Claude making his profession of faith in Christ, receiving baptism, and eventually serving the church as a deacon. Claude and Mildred had two sons, Craig and Stephen, and later adopted the daughter they had always wanted, Joy. They raised their family in NEISD schools, the programs of Trinity Baptist Church, where each would come to faith and be baptized, and enjoyed frequent gatherings with Claude’s extended family, including his mother, his sister and her family. In 1984, after retirement, Claude and Mildred moved to Riesel, where Mildred had years earlier graduated from high school. Claude fulfilled a dream building a country home where his family could get away from city life and his grandchildren could learn to fish. Claude became active in the Riesel Lions Club, the Riesel Historical Society, Masonry and the Shrine. He cooked pancakes for Lions Club fundraisers and hamburgers for the Riesel Fair. He and Mildred became active members at First Baptist Church of Marlin where Claude served as a deacon. The Blaisings enjoyed the country life of good neighbors and good friends. Claude was by Mildred’s side when she departed this life to be with the Lord on May 16, 2015. In subsequent years, he became less active. Joy devoted herself to be his constant caregiver as she had been for her mother. Claude was alert mentally and in good humor. He was fun to talk to and be with. He enjoyed visits with his children and grandchildren. He was confident in his faith. He prayed for each of his family and loved each one dearly. Claude was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; his parents; and his sister, Marilyn Blaising Russell. Claude is survived by sons, Craig Blaising and wife, Diane, of Fort Worth and Stephen Blaising and wife, Judy, of Dallas; and daughter, Joy Blaising of Riesel. He is also survived by grandchildren, Lizzie Blaising, Emily Blaising Craig and husband, Joshua, Kate Blaising, Jonathan Blaising, and Jack Blaising. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com.